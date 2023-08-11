Who is the Dolphins starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

The Miami Dolphins let tight end Mike Gesicki walk in free agency this year, eventually signing with the New England Patriots. For now, it looks like Durham Smythe is going to be his replacement atop the depth chart. As a whole, this group probably isn’t one that’s going to offer much appeal for fantasy football rosters, but there is some intriguing competition for snaps that could be worth watching.

Dolphins starting tight end: Durham Smythe

Smythe made 15 starts last season, finishing the year with 15 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. He’s a blocker by trade, one who can be called upon as an occasional pass catcher. And that’s what he’ll be doing this season.

Even with additional targets likely to come his way, it’s not going to add up to enough to make him a viable regular on fantasy rosters. The tight end just doesn’t get much work in Miami’s offense, both by design and because their top two receiving options are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Even Gesicki, a pass-catching specialist, had just 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Who is Durham Smythe’s backup on the Dolphins TE depth chart?

Miami has Eric Saubert and Tanner Conner, among others, vying for what will be a fairly anonymous backup role. One name to watch here is rookie Elijah Higgins. Drafted in the sixth round, the former Stanford wide receiver will switch over to tight end with the Dolphins, head coach Mike McDaniels said after the draft. Still, he’ll have a long way to go before he lands on fantasy radars this season.