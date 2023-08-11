 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is the Cardinals starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

We take a look at who will get the majority of tight ends snaps for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 as you prepare for fantasy football drafts.

By Derek Hryn
Zach Ertz #86 of the Arizona Cardinals and Trey McBride #85 during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

As we gear up for the 2023 fantasy football season, it’s time to consider what the Arizona Cardinals have to work with at tight end. Zach Ertz started the 2022 season as the primary tight end for Kyler Murray in the offense, but had his season shortened because of injury. As Ertz’s rehab continues heading into training camp, the Cardinals are optimistic that they will have the 32-year-old back in time to be their starting tight end for Week 1.

Cardinals starting tight end: Zach Ertz

Though his season was limited due to experiencing damage to his MCL and ACL in his left knee, Ertz’s 6.9 fantasy points per game over ten weeks is nothing to sneeze at. The veteran tight end has proven to be a key asset on fantasy teams in recent years because of his high volume of targets and receptions, so he will be one of the key players to watch in drafts. He remains on the PUP list coming out of Week 1 of the preseason, so he would be a roster stash to start the season.

Who is Ertz’s backup on the Cardinals TE depth chart?

Second-year tight end Trey McBride benefits from Ertz’s injury, but would also potentially challenge Ertz for opportunities in the Cardinals offense even if the veteran was healthy. McBride found some extra time working with the starting unit as a rookie in 2022 in Ertz’s absence, so look for Arizona to continue developing the young pass catcher. Noah Togiai and Chris Pierce Jr. will also battle it out to make the team during training camp.

