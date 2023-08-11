Who is the Bucs starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL with a whopping 751 passing attempts in the 2022-23 season. It’s clear that they want to make a push for that number once again. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain the primary weapons on the outside, but who will be the team’s security blanket at tight end this season? For now, it seems that Cade Otton is up to the job.

Bucs starting tight end: Cade Otton

Otton earned the Buccaneers starting tight end role in 2022. The rookie finished with a respectable campaign — posting 42 catches on 65 targets for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Otton possesses a solid combination of size and athleticism, standing tall at 6-foot-5, 247 pounds. He showed quick route-running ability, and was a reliable force when hauling in contested passes.

Otton enters 2023 with plenty to build off of, but his production is in danger of sliding without Tom Brady throwing him the football. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares with Baker Mayfield early on next season.

Who is Otton’s backup on the Bucs TE depth chart?

The Bucs are nearly two years removed from when they held a monster tight end rotation comprised of Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. While do they lack the depth they once had, there are still a few players to watch behind Otton. Purdue product, and fifth-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Payne Durham is expected to legitimately compete for snaps. Second-year pass catcher Ko Kieft will continue learning the team’s system in hopes of carving out a role, as well as former Arizona Cardinals tight end David Wells. There should be some significant competition during training camp.