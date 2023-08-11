Who is the Browns starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

While certain positions often go overlooked and unappreciated in fantasy football, there is always going to be a struggle when drafting a productive tight end that can make a significant difference in your weekly lineup. The dearth of top-tier talent at the position doesn’t help matters either. That said, the Cleveland Browns have familiarity returning with David Njoku, as the athletic pass catcher plans to be one of Deshaun Watson’s top targets in the offense this season.

Browns starting tight end: David Njoku

Njoku has the opportunity to be a valuable asset for fantasy football managers in 2023. He played and started in 14 games last season, posting 58 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns. It’s worth noting that he didn’t fare too well when Watson was under center in the concluding stages of the season, averaging just 2.5 catches for 26.3 yards in the Browns’ final four games. With a full offseason and training camp ahead to establish more of a consistent rhythm together, Njoku should be an intriguing TE option. He currently ranks as the TE10 in fantasy football for the upcoming season.

Who is Njoku’s backup on the Browns TE depth chart?

The Browns have a nice group of reliable tight ends behind Njoku on the depth chart. Jordan Atkins joins the team after spending five seasons with the Houston Texans. Harrison Bryant hopes to build off of his career-best campaign in 2022.