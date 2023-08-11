Who is the Broncos starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

Fantasy football always provides a strong blend of surprises every year. But in 2023, we should monitor which tight ends have the most breakout potential on their respective teams. The Denver Broncos were far from a “must-watch” team in 2022, and it was mostly due to their offense. They finished in the bottom half of the NFL in total yardage per game (325.1), and were the worst-scoring team (16.9). It’s going to be a tall task trying to turn that around in the upcoming season, but it could open up more opportunities for second-year tight end Greg Dulcich in the Denver passing attack.

Broncos starting tight end: Greg Dulcich

Dulcich was on the cusp of a breakout, in what fantasy managers viewed as a recurring theme, every week in 2022. Every time the Broncos had an appealing matchup against a weaker pass defense, managers were convinced enough to start the 6-foot-4 tight end in their lineup. Though the result was always pretty much the same, Dulcich’s breakout potential stayed intact as the year went on. This brings us to 2023, a fresh start for the Broncos under new head coach and proven play-caller Sean Payton. Dulcich fans from last season should give things another shot with the talented 23-year-old pass catcher, as the Broncos offense has nowhere to go but up after last season.

Who is Dulcich’s backup on the Broncos TE depth chart?

Behind Dulcich, Albert Okwuegbunam, former Saint Adam Trautman, and veteran Chris Manhertz will compete for backup and complementary work. None is worth an addition for fantasy purposes, and even if Dulcich gets hurt, none offers much upside.