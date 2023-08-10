Who will Spain play in semifinal of World Cup 2023?

For the first time in team history, Spain are heading to the FIFA women’s World Cup semifinal round. La Roja had to go to extra time against the Netherlands but got a winning goal from 19-year old phenom Salma Paralluelo in extra time to advance. Prior the to 2023 World Cup, Spain had not made it past the round of 16 at the competition. They are now one win away from the final. Here’s a look at who they could face in the next round.

Spain will either play Japan or Sweden in the semifinal round. Spain and Japan met in the group stage, with the Japanese running circles around the Spanish in a 4-0 rout. Spain and Sweden played to a 1-1 draw in October 2022.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain entered the quarterfinal round at +300 to win the title behind England. There’s a possibility La Roja would be co-favorites when the odds reset ahead of the semifinal stage.