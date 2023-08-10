BREAKING: Long-time noted big money gambler Phil Mickelson likes to gamble big money

There have been legendary gamblers in history, but none might be more famous for what they’ve done away from the tables and gold sheets than Phil Mickelson.

The six-time major winner was never shy about sharing his big scores, but his cumulative losses certainly ended up in the tens of millions, if not much more. But besides some oft-whispered about stories in golf and sports betting circles, there haven’t been many direct implications about Mickelson’s actual wagering habits.

That will change with the August 22 release of “Gambler: Secrets From A Life At Risk” by legendary sports bettor Billy Walters. And ESPN got the heads-up on some of the allegations about Mickelson in the book and published them on Thursday.

Widely considered to be the best non-horse racing sports bettor in history — and an inductee for the inaugural class of the Sports Gambling Hall of Fame in a Las Vegas ceremony on Friday, August 11 — Walters has set the standard for success in an industry where the hardest part isn’t picking the winner, but getting down the bet. And from what we can tell, Mickelson wasn’t exactly deep in the software and stats it takes to beat the house long-term.

Walters says Mickelson likely lost $100 million while betting over $1 billion cumulatively over the past three decades. And while that sounds mind-blowing, even the worst gambler doesn’t lose every bet. If you were to wager $1 billion total on games and pick the winners merely by flipping coins at -110 odds (and a VIP bettor such as Phil should never be paying that much juice) you’re projected to lose $45.5 million over a large sample.

A total of $100 million means either Mickelson was either a bad gambler, fired on plenty of low expected value bets, or his total handle was much higher than what Walters projected.

However, and we mean this in the kindest way possible: So what? Phil Mickelson likes to bet big is right up there in terms of shockers like that Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas don’t exchange Christmas cards. Documenting the betting habits of one of the best golfers in history is fun for anecdotes and crazy stories, but as Mickelson rightly points out, the piles of losing don’t appear to have truly affected his lifestyle or bottom-line much — or by any significant measure (to him) at all.

In a since-deleted tweet, Mickelson basically alluded to as much in June.

But there is one thing we learn from the tome that could have an impact, it’s Walters allegation that Mickelson allegedly tried to bet $400,000 while backing the USA in the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah. Walters says he made the appropriate Pete Rose analogy to Mickelson when he attempted to do this, and is unsure if he got action down somewhere else when Walters refused. From the excerpt

“Have you lost your %&*$ing mind? Don’t you remember what happened to Pete Rose? You’re seen as the modern-day Arnold Palmer. You’d risk all that for this? I want no part of it.”

Now that’s actually newsworthy, as it’s a massive violation of the rules of professional golf. While firing on your own team to win in a sport where betting being permitted is actually in the rules is certainly different than what Rose did, it’s still trading on inside information for profit.

If Mickelson had made the bet, he would have lost — the US fell 14 ½ to 13 ½ via The Miracle at Medinah. But it’s also possible Walters used that information in some manner to put his own dollars down on the same event (though with Mickelson’s alleged track record, it’s possible he might have taken the European side thanks to Lefty’s confidence).

The bigger issue might be how Mickelson treated someone he once considered a friend, as Walters ended up in a minimum security penitentiary for years at an advanced age due to a felony insider trading conviction thanks to an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department. That conviction was later overturned via a full pardon by Donald Trump on his last day in office.

Walters alleges that Mickelson knew the trades they were making weren’t due to any inside information, and he asked Mickelson to testify as such in federal court. Mickelson refused (though were still not sure why he couldn’t have been subpoenaed or deposed?), and Walters served several years in prison in a Pensacola, Florida facility and under home confinement.

Walters discussed this earlier this year in an interview with Brent Musberger for the VSIN network.

“Phil Mickelson, one of the most famous people in the world and a man I once considered a friend, refused to tell a simple truth that he shared with the FBI and could have kept me out of prison,” Walters writes. “I never told him I had inside information about stocks and he knows it. All Phil had to do was publicly say it. He refused.”

If true, that might say much more about flaws in Mickelson’s character than his wagering.