Taylor Swift to re-release iconic 1989 album, the fourth “Taylor’s Version” remastering

Taylor Swift might have wrapped up the 2023 stops on her Eras Tour (but not before announcing plenty more dates in late 2024), but she gave her fans one more thing to watch for in 2023.

Swift announced on Thursday that her 1989 album would become the fourth to get the “Taylor’s Version” treatment, where the No. 1 pop artist in the world re-records her previous work due to a music rights and publishing dispute that goes back almost a decade.

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you ! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

The nine-time Platinum album was originally released in October of 2014, the next-to-last of her six discs with Big Machine Records. Her fallout with Big Machine has been well-documented, and she’s already re-covered the originals of Fearless, Red, and Speak Now as “Taylor’s Version” to ensure Big Machine makes as few dollars as possible on the ownership of her master recordings.

The original version is the second-largest selling album from Swift behind only Fearless, but in the era of streaming music and additional ways to calculate track popularity, her newest Midnights might have been heard by the most people.

Her debut record “Taylor Swift” and her last Big Machine release in “Reputation” are the two where we might see “Taylor’s Version” forthcoming.