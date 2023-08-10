 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Taylor Swift to re-release iconic 1989 album, the fourth “Taylor’s Version” remastering

In a bid to continue to reclaim the rights to her earlier catalogue, Swift announces she’s redone her breakthrough album.

By Collin Sherwin
The Final Night Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Los Angeles, CA Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift might have wrapped up the 2023 stops on her Eras Tour (but not before announcing plenty more dates in late 2024), but she gave her fans one more thing to watch for in 2023.

Swift announced on Thursday that her 1989 album would become the fourth to get the “Taylor’s Version” treatment, where the No. 1 pop artist in the world re-records her previous work due to a music rights and publishing dispute that goes back almost a decade.

The nine-time Platinum album was originally released in October of 2014, the next-to-last of her six discs with Big Machine Records. Her fallout with Big Machine has been well-documented, and she’s already re-covered the originals of Fearless, Red, and Speak Now as “Taylor’s Version” to ensure Big Machine makes as few dollars as possible on the ownership of her master recordings.

The original version is the second-largest selling album from Swift behind only Fearless, but in the era of streaming music and additional ways to calculate track popularity, her newest Midnights might have been heard by the most people.

Her debut record “Taylor Swift” and her last Big Machine release in “Reputation” are the two where we might see “Taylor’s Version” forthcoming.

More From DraftKings Network