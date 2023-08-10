Bayern Munich, Tottenham reach agreement for Harry Kane worth over €100 million

In the latest big development of the summer transfer window, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement worth more than €100 million for striker Harry Kane according to Fabrizio Romano. The decision now falls on the player, who has reportedly been ready for a move over the last few seasons as Spurs continue to flounder in the Premier League.

Bayern and Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle for Harry Kane — worth more than €100m package, as @David_Ornstein reported



It’s now up to the player. Kane has to make final decision very soon after long negotiations. pic.twitter.com/MXp93YNZih — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Kane, one of the most prolific scorers in Premier League history, had been approached over the last few seasons to join another club. Manchester City were in the running for a bit, but ultimately Spurs decided to retain the striker. Accepting Bayern Munich’s offer represents a shift in direction from Tottenham, who have maintained they do not want to sell Kane.

Bayern land a premier striker after seeing Robert Lewandowski depart for Barcelona last summer. The German club has been a consistent force in Bundesliga, but adding Kane makes them a threat in Europe as well. Kane has been seeking Champions League success too, so this is an excellent pairing if the striker accepts the move.

If Kane leaves, he’ll depart as Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer with 213. He’s 48 goals shy of breaking Alan Shearer’s record for most Premier League goals in a career, so he could potentially miss out on that. However, Kane is only 30 and there’s a possibility he finishes out his career in the Premier League after a few seasons at Bayern Munich. If that happens, he can still chase down Shearer’s record.