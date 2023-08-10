The 2023 Emmy Awards delayed until January 15th

It was expected, but now it’s official. As first reported by Variety, Fox was looking to move the show to January admist the dual strikes that are currently still going because the AMPTP have not restarted negotiations to agree to pay fair wages. The 75th Emmy Awards will now be held on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. which is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.