The 2023 Emmy Awards delayed until January 15th

Due to the AMPTP’s unwillingness to restart talks to pair fair wages to members of SAG-AFRA and WGA, the awards broadcast has shifted to next year.

By DKNetworkStaff
73rd Emmy Awards Cedric the Entertainer, executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart, left to right, on stage for a “Sneak Peek” behind-the scenes reveal of television’s biggest night

It was expected, but now it’s official. As first reported by Variety, Fox was looking to move the show to January admist the dual strikes that are currently still going because the AMPTP have not restarted negotiations to agree to pay fair wages. The 75th Emmy Awards will now be held on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. which is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

