Picks, predictions for Nationals vs. Phillies on Thursday, August 10

The Washington Nationals (50-65) and the Philadelphia Phillies (63-52) will wrap up their three-game divisional series on Thursday, August 10. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Washington will start Patrick Corbin (7-11, 5.03 ERA), while Philly counters with Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.05).

The Phillies are the -258 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +210 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine. Once this series wraps, Washington will return home to welcome the Oakland Athletics to town for a three-game set starting Friday. Philadelphia will stay at home for a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins beginning Friday.

Nationals-Phillies picks: Thursday, August 10

Injury report

Nationals

Out: RP Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder), RP Mason Thompson (knee), RP Hunter Harvey (forearm)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow/hand), OF Brandon Marsh (knee), OF Cristian Pache (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Patrick Corbin vs. Aaron Nola

The southpaw Corbin will make his 24th start of the season on Thursday. After beginning the season 4-9, he has been pitching better over the last month. He most recently pitched 6.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds. Corbin allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out two and walking one.

Nola will also make his 24th start of the season. He has gotten rocked in his last two appearances, giving up a combined 10 earned runs in 10 innings of work. Most recently, Nola struggled against the Kansas City Royals. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings of work. Nola struck out eight and walked one but took his eighth loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

The first three games have finished with run totals of 12, nine and seven, respectively. Washington was no-hit on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean they will struggle at the plate on Thursday — they have scored at least four runs in five of their last six games. Philadelphia has scored at least four runs in eight consecutive games.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

If the Phillies are going to make a playoff push, they will need Nola to return to form and be the ace he was expected to be. The lineup has started to turn things around at the plate, so they just need their pitching staff to catch up. Washington is starting to come on strong, but I think Philly leaves the series with a win.

Pick: Phillies