Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Dodgers on Thursday, August 10

The Colorado Rockies (45-69) and Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) will begin a four-game NL West series this evening. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Ty Blach (1-1, 4.85 ERA) will get the nod for the Rockies while Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.55 ERA) will return from a shoulder injury and make his first start in six weeks.

Colorado is entering the final leg of its 10-game road trip and is coming off series loss in Milwaukee. The Rockies were involved in back-to-back extra-innings affairs to close that series, winning 7-3 on Tuesday before falling 7-6 last night. Meanwhile, L.A. has re-established a comfortable lead at the top of the NL West standings, winning four straight and eight of its last nine heading into tonight.

The Dodgers enter the game as -375 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rockies are +295 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Rockies-Dodgers picks: Thursday, August 10

Injury report

Rockies

Day-To-Day: 2B Brendan Rogers (hamstring), SP Noah Davis (undisclosed)

Out: OF Kris Bryant (finger), SP Chase Anderson (shoulder), DH Charlie Blackmon (hand), RP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow), RP Matt Carasiti (shoulder), RP Nick Mears (oblique), OF Sean Bouchard (biceps)

Dodgers

Day-To-Day: DH JD Martinez (hamstring)

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), RP Shelby Miller (neck), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Blach is looking for a bounce back outing this evening after a poor start against the Cardinals last Saturday. The lefty was tagged for four earned runs off eight hits and a walk through 4.2 innings, taking his first loss of the season. That broke a four-game streak where he did not yield a single earned run, so he’ll hope to return to form this evening.

Kershaw has been on the shelf with his aforementioned shoulder injury for over month and will be stepping on the mound for the first time since June 27. The three-time Cy Young winner was dominant prior to the injury, yielding a combined four earned runs through his five starts in June. His last start was a dominant effort against this very Rockies team, forcing 10 ground balls and yielding just one hit in 6.0 innings of an eventual 5-0 shutout victory.

Over/Under pick

Colorado has really struggled at the plate for the past week, collectively hitting just .210 with a .275 OBP and a .350 slugging percentage over its last six games. That will not be helped when going up against Kershaw, who should be effective even if he’s limited in his return from injury. The Rockies’ lack of production on the road here should lead to the under hitting.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers are cruising right now and will receive a major boost with their ace returning to the mound this evening. They should be able to handle the Rockies and strike the first blow in this weekend series.

Pick: Dodgers