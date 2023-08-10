Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, August 10

Thursdays are usually a travel day around MLB. As such, there are only eight games scheduled for Thursday, August 10. This provides limited opportunities for those looking to set a daily fantasy lineup. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of only four games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET. With so few options, here are our favorite team stacks for Thursday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, August 10

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Wander Franco ($5,900)

Randy Arozarena ($5,400)

Yandy Diaz ($5,000)

Brandon Lowe ($4,600)

Tampa Bay is coming off a loss on Wednesday but has a good matchup against St. Louis starter Matthew Liberatore (1-4, 6.93 ERA) to try and bounce back. Diaz went 0-for-5 on Wednesday, dropping his batting average to .318. Franco finished the day 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Arozarena had a base knock, with Lowe looking to get back into the hit column after an 0-for-4 day.

The Rays are the -192 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the +160 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

Rafael Devers ($5,200)

Trevor Story ($5,000)

Masataka Yoshida ($4,800)

Jarren Duran ($4,300)

Update: Kansas City will start lefty Austin Cox before Marsh is expected to take over for the bulk of the game. This shouldn’t change anything with the team stack.

I included the Red Sox in Wednesday’s team stack; admittedly, it didn’t go great. Duran, Story and Devers all went hitless. Yoshida was the only productive member of the stack, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Still, I believe in the Red Sox's batting order against the Royals' pitching staff. Kansas City will start Alec Marsh, who enters with an 0-5 record and a 6.75 ERA.

The Red Sox are the -250 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +205 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Bryce Harper ($5,600)

Trea Turner ($5,100)

Nick Castellanos ($4,600)

Alec Bohm ($4,400)

The Nationals were no-hit by Philadelphia starter Michael Lorenzen on Wednesday. While that was the game's focal point, the Phillies also put up seven runs in the win. Castellanos launched two home runs and had three RBI. Bohm and Harper each had a base knock and an RBI, while Turner finished with two hits in the leadoff spot.

The Phillies are the -258 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +210 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.