Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, August 10

Well, at least we get to watch Clayton Kershaw’s return? We won’t sugarcoat it: The pitching situation for fantasy baseball on Thursday is ... less than ideal. Just eight games on the docket means a lighter menu than usual, and the pitchers that are going today don’t inspire a ton of confidence beyone Kershaw, Aaron Nola and Kenta Maeda. Still, come rain come shine, our daily starting pitcher rankings never take a day off — no matter how bleak the outlook might be. So let’s break it all down, with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, August 10

Pitchers to stream

Zack Littell, Tampa Bay Rays — Only one streaming option today — like we said: things are rough out there — but this one has some sneaky upside if you’re willing to take the risk. The Cardinals lineup has scuffled a bit recently, and Littell put up six shutout innings last time out (and allowed just two runs over five frames to the Houston Astros the outing before that). With Matthew Liberatore on the other side, the Rays righty should be in good position to pick up a win if he can navigate through five innings again.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, August 10.