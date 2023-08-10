CJ Stroud vs. Davis Mills: Latest updates on QB battle from Texans training camp

The 2023 NFL season will be the start of a new era for the Houston Texans, with first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans now leading the franchise. One of the big decisions he’ll have to make over the next few weeks is naming a starting quarterback. Duking it out in training camp for the honor are first-round rookie CJ Stroud and incumbent starter Davis Mills.

2023 Texans Training Camp

QB Battle: CJ Stroud vs. Davis Mills

Stroud and Mills started training camp splitting first-team reps, but the rookie has gradually gotten more run with the 1s as camp has progressed. He was named the starter for the team’s preseason opener against the Patriots on Thursday and the No. 2 overall pick will have another opportunity to further impress the new coaching staff.

#Texans unofficial depth chart for first preseason game against the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/aLM2ZqLlTL — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 7, 2023

Who has the edge? All signs are pointing toward Stroud being named the Week 1 starter as Ryans will most likely throw his rookie right into the fire and get him his reps on Day 1. The Ohio State product has impressed so far in camp and veteran backup Case Keenum has been impressed by his focus. Barring injury or extremely sloppy play over the next few week weeks, it appears that Stroud will soundly beat out Mills for the starting role.