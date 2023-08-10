Ryosuke Nishida vs. Christian Medina fight time, live stream, full card, more for bantamweight bout

Two emerging bantamweights face off this Friday, August 11 as WBO Asia Pacific titleholder Ryosuke Nishida (7-0, 1 KO) takes on Christian Medina (21-3, 14 KOs) at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan. The bout will be streamed on Japanese service Abema.TV.

How to watch Ryosuke Nishida vs. Christian Medina

The card will be an early start time for fight fans, with main event ring-walks projected for 7 a.m. ET. The fight is being held under Japan based Abema Promotions and will be streamed on Abema.TV. It is unclear how much it’ll cost to stream.

Fighter history

Nishida has held the WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title since 2021 and has quickly jumped up the ranks within the division. In April in his most recent bout he defeated Songsaeng Phoyaem by way of unanimous decision. The 27-year-old fights southpaw and has successfully defended his title three times already.

Medina has tons of fight experience, and hails from Guadalajara, Mexico the same birthplace of Canelo Alvarez. At just 23, he has also ascended up the bantamweight ranks. After dropping back-to-back bouts in 2019, Medina has reeled off 12 straight wins.

Fight odds

Nishida is the betting favorite, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. He enters the bout a -550 favorite, while Medina is a +380 underdog. The favored method of victory is a Nishida win by decision (-215).

Full card for Ryosuke Nishida vs. Christian Medina