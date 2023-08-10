NFL DFS Showdown picks for Vikings vs. Seahawks in Week 1 of NFL preseason

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason kicks off with the Minnesota Vikings facing off against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Aug. 10. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, and the game will air on the NFL Network. Ahead of Thursday’s action, we have the names you should consider as you begin to set up your DFS lineups.

Vikings vs. Seahawks: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Drew Lock, QB, Seattle Seahawks — $11,400

The former Broncos quarterback has thrown for 4,740 yards and 25 touchdowns during his three seasons with Denver, and last season he willingly accepted the backup job behind Geno Smith. The latter will likely not suit up in this preseason opener, allowing Lock the best opportunity to show out against rookies and less experienced players across him on Minnesota’s defense.

Nick Mullens, QB, Minnesota Vikings — $11,400

Mullens is the front-runner for the backup quarterback job, and justifiably so, given his track record behind Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco. You can expect him to get a high volume of the snaps on Thursday night with Kirk Cousins likely sidelined. However, Mullens could be playing with an extra chip on his shoulder after Minnesota drafted rookie quarterback Jaren Hall in the sixth round. Pushing Mullens for the QB2 job could result in a motivated performance throughout the preseason.

Value Plays

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks — $7,600

It remains to be seen how much Smith-Njigba will play on Thursday night, but he should get a decent amount of run with starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett likely shelved throughout the preseason. The rookie wideout should be motivated to flex his star upside after his 2022 campaign was cut short due to injuries. The year prior in 2021, he played like a bonafide star at Ohio State, recording 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns with an average of 16.9 yards per play from scrimmage.

DeWayne McBride, RB, Minnesota Vikings — $7,600

Minnesota used a seventh-round pick in McBride during the 2023 NFL Draft after he ran for over 3,000 yards and logged 32 touchdowns in his final two seasons at UAB. While Alexander Mattison leads the depth chart in the aftermath of Dalvin Cook’s departure, McBride has a prime opportunity ahead of him to make the case as the Vikings’ younger, more agile workhorse of the near future.