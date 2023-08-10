NFL DFS Showdown picks for Texans vs. Patriots in Week 1 of NFL preseason

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason kicks off with a matchup between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, and the game will air on the NFL Network. Ahead of the action, we have the breakdown of the best DFS options to consider.

Texans vs. Patriots: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans — $11,400

Although CJ Stroud will get the starting nod in Thursday’s preseason opener, Mills is expected to get a handful of snaps throughout the night as the backup behind the number two overall pick. Mills is no spring chicken, having logged 15 starts last season while throwing for 3,118 yards and 17 touchdowns. Against what will likely be backups on defense in a vanilla scheme, Mills should move the ball easily for a score or two.

Trace McSorley, QB, New England Patriots — $11,400

The 2019 sixth-round draft pick out of Penn State is a known dual-threat quarterback and is reportedly battling it out with Malik Cunningham for the third-string job. With Mac Jones unlikely to play and with Bailey Zappe likely in for a limited amount of series, McSorley should be handed an ample amount of playing time on the field, and his past experience should give him a leg up over a defense filled with rookies or inexperienced players.

Value Plays

Xazavian Valladay, RB, Houston Texans — $7,600

The undrafted rookie out of Arizona State is coming off a highly productive college career, having rushed for 4,466 yards and 35 touchdowns alongside 88 receptions for 873 yards and four touchdowns over five seasons. With Dameon Pierce unlikely to suit up throughout the preseason, look for Valladay to make the most of his audition opportunity for Houston and every other franchise watching come Thursday night.

Kayson Boutte, WR, New England Patriots — $7,600

Locking in on players that are in the midst of position battles is a sound strategy for DFS in the preseason, and that means adding Boutte as a value play. Outside of JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, the Patriots’ receiving corps is relatively unproven, setting up a free-for-all for playing time when it comes to the depth chart behind those two. Boutte could be a lock throughout the preseason for DFS players.