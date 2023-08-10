NASCAR schedule for 2023 Indianapolis races this weekend

NASCAR heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week, and all three major events will be racing. The Truck Series will have the TSport 200 on Friday, the Xfinity Series will host the Pennzoil 150 on Saturday, and the Cup Series will close out the weekend with the Verizon 200 on Sunday.

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will take place on Sunday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. Drivers will participate in practice and qualifying rounds at midday on Saturday. The full schedule can be found below. Martin Truex, Jr. is the favorite to win at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Pennzoil 150 will take place on Saturday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. Practice and qualifying rounds will take place on Saturday morning. A.J. Allmendinger is a +135 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The TSport 200 will take place on Friday, August 11 at Indianapolis Raceway Park, a different venue than the other two races. It will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET and air on FS1. Practice and qualifying will take place on Friday morning.

All times below are ET.

Friday, August 11

1:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice (Indianapolis Raceway Park) — FS1, Fox Sports Live

2:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (Indianapolis Raceway Park) — FS1, Fox Sports Live

9:00 p.m. — TSport 200 (Indianapolis Raceway Park), Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, August 12

9:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice — NBC, NBC Sports Live

10:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying — NBC, NBC Sports Live

11:35 a.m. — Cup Series practice — NBC, NBC Sports Live

12:35 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying — NBC, NBC Sports Live

5:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Xfinity Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Sunday, August 13

2:30 p.m. — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Cup Series — NBC, NBC Sports Live