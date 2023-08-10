How to watch Japan vs. Sweden in 2023 World Cup quarterfinal

Japan will face off against Sweden in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup quarterfinal early Friday morning, with kickoff set for 3:30 a.m. ET. You can catch all the action from Eden Park on Fox.

Japan are coming off a 3-1 win over Norway in the round of 16 as they finally conceded their first goal of the tournament. They’ve outscored their opponents 14-1 through all four matches of the campaign as they haven’t had too much trouble with any of the teams they’ve run into so far. Sweden took down the defending champions USA in a penalty shootout after playing to a 0-0 draw, and will look to hold Japan’s deadly attack at bay.

Japan come in as +120 favorites, despite being ranked No. 11 in the world compared to No. 3 Sweden, who are set at +230 on the moneyline. A draw in regular time is priced at +210 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan vs. Sweden

Date: Friday, August 11

Start time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.