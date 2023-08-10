Japan vs. Sweden picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup quarterfinal

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup continues into the quarterfinal round as Japan and Sweden face off early Friday morning. Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET from Eden Park as these two red-hot teams will battle it out to see who moves onto the semifinal round. You can catch all the action on Fox or via livestream on foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan v. Sweden

Date: Friday, August 11

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Japan: +120

Draw: +210

Sweden: +230

Moneyline pick: Japan +120

This match could feel more like a final with two teams that have been fairly dominant throughout their World Cup campaigns so far. Japan got past Norway without much trouble in the round of 16 with a 3-1 win, while Sweden topped the USA in a penalty shootout and sent the defending champions home.

Japan haven’t been able to stop finding the back of the net, outscoring their opponents 14-1 through their four matches so far. Norway were the first team to get one past goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita as the Asian side has been essentially steamrolling over every team they face off against.

Sweden have been dangerous throughout their campaign as well, only allowing one goal as they’ve outscored their opponents 9-1. They barely sneaked past the reigning champs USA in a penalty shootout after playing to a 0-0 draw, but now they’ll have to defend against a Japan offense that nobody else has been able to keep at bay. The Swedish side haven’t been as adept at scoring in the run of play as Japan, and I’d expect them to be on the back foot for the majority of the match.

Take Japan to get the win and move on to the semifinals.