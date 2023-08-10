How to watch Spain vs. Netherlands in 2023 World Cup quarterfinal

Netherlands will face off against Spain in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Thursday evening. Spain are coming off a big 5-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16, while the Dutch side had a hard fight but ended up with a 2-0 win over South Africa to advance to the quarterfinals.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Sky Stadium in New Zealand with a national broadcast available on Fox. The winner of this match will advance to take on the winner of Japan v. Sweden, which will make for an exciting semifinal matchup regardless of who makes it there.

Spain are the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -130 on the moneyline while Netherlands come in as +360 underdogs. A draw in regular time is set at +240.

Spain vs. Netherlands

Date: Thursday, August 10

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.