Spain vs. Netherlands picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup quarterfinal

Spain will face off against Netherlands as the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup heads into the quarterfinal round. Spain are coming off a commanding 5-1 win over Switzerland while Netherlands got past South Africa with a 2-0 victory in their round of 16 matchup.

The two European giants will kick off Thursday evening at 9 p.m. ET from Sky Stadium with a broadcast available on Fox. You can also catch the action via livestream on foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain v. Netherlands

Date: Thursday, August 10

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Spain: -130

Draw: +240

Netherlands: +360

Moneyline pick: Netherlands +360

Netherlands come into this match with their eye on the final for the second consecutive tournament. The Dutch side made it all the way to the final in 2019 but lost to the USWNT by a 2-0 score. Now with the Americans out of the way thanks to Sweden, the Netherlands will hope to pull off an upset over Spain and inch closer to the final again.

Spain are coming off a huge 5-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 as Aitana Bonmati scored a brace, bringing her tournament total to three goals. It’s the second time they’ve dropped five goals in a match in this World Cup. However, they were obliterated by Japan in their final match of the group stage by a 4-0 final score.

The winner of this match will advance to the semifinal to face the winner of Japan and Sweden, either of which would pose a massive threat on the path to the final. Even without Danielle van de Donk (yellow card suspension), I’m backing Netherlands to take the game to Spain and pull off an upset as they look to make another deep run.