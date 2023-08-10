Full list of tee times for Round 2 of FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude Championship continues into Friday for the second round. This is a no-cut event, so all 70 golfers in the field can play into the weekend, barring withdrawal or injury. The tournament is hosted at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, and marks the first of three PGA TOUR playoff events.
The top players in the world are gathered for this event, including DraftKings Sportsbook favorite Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is installed at +650 to win, and followed by Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at +900 each. Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, and many more big names also join the field.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app.
Friday Featured Groups
9:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
10:02 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim
10:26 a.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Brian Harman
12:44 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
12:56 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday.
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:50 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Nick Hardy
|Alex Smalley
|9:02 AM
|Eric Cole
|Andrew Putnam
|Harris English
|9:14 AM
|Byeong Hun An
|Adam Svensson
|Brendon Todd
|9:26 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Sungjae Im
|Justin Rose
|9:38 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Seamus Power
|Corey Conners
|9:50 AM
|Sam Burns
|Russell Henley
|Emiliano Grillo
|10:02 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Si Woo Kim
|10:14 AM
|Tony Finau
|Jason Day
|Nick Taylor
|10:26 AM
|Max Homa
|Wyndham Clark
|Brian Harman
|10:38 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Mark Hubbard
|Matt Kuchar
|10:50 AM
|Sam Stevens
|Aaron Rai
|Beau Hossler
|11:02 AM
|J.J. Spaun
|Ben Griffin
|11:20 AM
|Thomas Detry
|Taylor Montgomery
|Davis Riley
|11:32 AM
|Tom Hoge
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Cameron Young
|11:44 AM
|Patrick Rodgers
|Adam Hadwin
|J.T. Poston
|11:56 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|Lee Hodges
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|12:08 PM
|Taylor Moore
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Denny McCarthy
|12:20 PM
|Collin Morikawa
|Kurt Kitayama
|Adam Schenk
|12:32 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Tom Kim
|Sepp Straka
|12:44 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Keegan Bradley
|Rickie Fowler
|12:56 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Scottie Scheffler
|Rory McIlroy
|1:08 PM
|Brandon Wu
|Hayden Buckley
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1:20 PM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Cam Davis
|Sam Ryder
|1:32 PM
|Matt NeSmith
|Vincent Norrman