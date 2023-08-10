Full list of tee times for Round 2 of FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude Championship continues into Friday for the second round. This is a no-cut event, so all 70 golfers in the field can play into the weekend, barring withdrawal or injury. The tournament is hosted at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, and marks the first of three PGA TOUR playoff events.

The top players in the world are gathered for this event, including DraftKings Sportsbook favorite Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is installed at +650 to win, and followed by Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at +900 each. Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, and many more big names also join the field.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app.

Friday Featured Groups

9:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

10:02 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim

10:26 a.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Brian Harman

12:44 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

12:56 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday.