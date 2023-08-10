 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of FedEx St. Jude Championship

Round 2 of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off at 8:50 a.m. ET on Friday at TPC Southwind in Tennessee. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The FedEx St. Jude Championship continues into Friday for the second round. This is a no-cut event, so all 70 golfers in the field can play into the weekend, barring withdrawal or injury. The tournament is hosted at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, and marks the first of three PGA TOUR playoff events.

The top players in the world are gathered for this event, including DraftKings Sportsbook favorite Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is installed at +650 to win, and followed by Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at +900 each. Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, and many more big names also join the field.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app.

Friday Featured Groups
9:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
10:02 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim
10:26 a.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Brian Harman
12:44 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
12:56 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
8:50 AM Lucas Glover Nick Hardy Alex Smalley
9:02 AM Eric Cole Andrew Putnam Harris English
9:14 AM Byeong Hun An Adam Svensson Brendon Todd
9:26 AM Jordan Spieth Sungjae Im Justin Rose
9:38 AM Chris Kirk Seamus Power Corey Conners
9:50 AM Sam Burns Russell Henley Emiliano Grillo
10:02 AM Xander Schauffele Tyrrell Hatton Si Woo Kim
10:14 AM Tony Finau Jason Day Nick Taylor
10:26 AM Max Homa Wyndham Clark Brian Harman
10:38 AM Keith Mitchell Mark Hubbard Matt Kuchar
10:50 AM Sam Stevens Aaron Rai Beau Hossler
11:02 AM J.J. Spaun Ben Griffin
11:20 AM Thomas Detry Taylor Montgomery Davis Riley
11:32 AM Tom Hoge Mackenzie Hughes Cameron Young
11:44 AM Patrick Rodgers Adam Hadwin J.T. Poston
11:56 AM Sahith Theegala Lee Hodges Matt Fitzpatrick
12:08 PM Taylor Moore Tommy Fleetwood Denny McCarthy
12:20 PM Collin Morikawa Kurt Kitayama Adam Schenk
12:32 PM Patrick Cantlay Tom Kim Sepp Straka
12:44 PM Viktor Hovland Keegan Bradley Rickie Fowler
12:56 PM Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy
1:08 PM Brandon Wu Hayden Buckley Hideki Matsuyama
1:20 PM Stephan Jaeger Cam Davis Sam Ryder
1:32 PM Matt NeSmith Vincent Norrman

