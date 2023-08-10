Key players to watch in Week 1 of 2023 NFL preseason

The NFL Preseason kicks into full gear this week. The Hall of Fame game got things started last week, but now the rest of the league gets going this week. There are 16 games on tap starting on August 10 when the Houston Texans and New England Patriots meet. Now that there are three preseason games, most teams don’t play starters much, if at all during the preseason. However, there are still some things to look out for.

Starters to watch

Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson’s first year in Denver was a disaster, and it caused head coach Nathaniel Hackett to lose his job. Now that Sean Payton is at the helm, there is a lot of optimism coming from Broncos training camp that Wilson will be closer to his best days in Seattle than what he showed last season.

Rookies to watch

Panthers QB Bryce Young

Young was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. This will be his first taste of NFL action, so he will likely see a drive or two, depending on how things go. The NFC South is wide open, and Carolina has a chance to win, but it all depends on how Young looks. These few preseason reps can help to speed up his progression, even if it is a minimal increase.

Texans QB C.J Stroud

Stroud was the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft. He and Young will be linked for their entire careers. Stroud has performed well in camp, and while he could be playing against backups, it will still be good for him to get some live game reps. Its unsure how much he will play, but all eyes will be on Stroud as he makes his debut.

Who needs to shine?

Lions WR Jameson Williams

Williams has a spot on the roster, but the former No. 12 pick in the 2022 draft needs to have a big preseason. He missed the majority of the 2022 season, recovering from an ACL injury. He will miss the first six games of the regular season due to a suspension for violating team rules. Head coach Dan Campbell said the team will “douse him with a ton of game day reps”. The team wants to see a strong showing from Williams to know that he is coming along.

Titans QB Malik Willis

Willis struggled when he saw game reps last season. The team went out and selected Will Levis in the second round of this year’s draft. Ryan Tannehill is in his last year with the team. If Willis has any hope of sticking with the team beyond training camp, he really needs to have a strong showing during the preseason.