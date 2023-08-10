Full schedule for Week 1 of NFL Preseason

The NFL preseason kicked off with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets playing in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday. But when do the rest of the NFL teams get their preseason started?
Below, we'll run through the full schedule for Week 1 of the NFL preseason.
All times listed are ET. Games are available on local TV networks and NFL+ unless otherwise indicated.
Week 1 preseason schedule
Thursday, August 10
Texans vs. Patriots, 7 p.m., NFL Network
Vikings vs. Seahawks, 10 p.m., NFL Network
Friday, August 11
Packers vs. Bengals, 7 p.m., NFL Network
Giants vs. Lions, 7 p.m.
Falcons vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.
Steelers vs. Buccaneers, 7 p.m.
Commanders vs. Browns, 7:30 p.m.
Broncos vs. Cardinals, 10 p.m., NFL Network
Saturday, August 12
Colts vs. Bills, 1 p.m.
Titans vs. Bears, 1 p.m., NFL Network
Jets vs. Panthers, 4 p.m., NFL Network
Jaguars vs. Cowboys, 5 p.m.
Eagles vs. Ravens, 7 p.m., NFL Network
Chargers vs. Rams, 9 p.m., NFL Network
Sunday, August 13
Chiefs vs. Saints, 1 p.m., NFL Network
49ers vs. Raiders, 4 p.m., NFL Network