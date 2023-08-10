Full schedule for Week 1 of NFL Preseason

The NFL preseason kicked off with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets playing in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday. But when do the rest of the NFL teams get their preseason started?

Below, we’ll run through the full schedule for Week 1 of the NFL preseason. Full odds for these games are now live at DraftKings Sportsbook.

All times listed are ET. Games are available on local TV networks and NFL+ unless otherwise indicated.

Week 1 preseason schedule

Thursday, August 10

Texans vs. Patriots, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Vikings vs. Seahawks, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Friday, August 11

Packers vs. Bengals, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Giants vs. Lions, 7 p.m.

Falcons vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Steelers vs. Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Commanders vs. Browns, 7:30 p.m.

Broncos vs. Cardinals, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Saturday, August 12

Colts vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Titans vs. Bears, 1 p.m., NFL Network

Jets vs. Panthers, 4 p.m., NFL Network

Jaguars vs. Cowboys, 5 p.m.

Eagles vs. Ravens, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Chargers vs. Rams, 9 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday, August 13

Chiefs vs. Saints, 1 p.m., NFL Network

49ers vs. Raiders, 4 p.m., NFL Network