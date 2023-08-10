 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full schedule for Week 1 of NFL Preseason

Here’s a look at the complete Week 1 schedule in the 2023 NFL Preseason.

By DKNetworkStaff
NFL: AUG 03 Hall of Fame Game - Jets vs Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL preseason kicked off with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets playing in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday. But when do the rest of the NFL teams get their preseason started?

Below, we’ll run through the full schedule for Week 1 of the NFL preseason. Full odds for these games are now live at DraftKings Sportsbook.

All times listed are ET. Games are available on local TV networks and NFL+ unless otherwise indicated.

Week 1 preseason schedule

Thursday, August 10

Texans vs. Patriots, 7 p.m., NFL Network
Vikings vs. Seahawks, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Friday, August 11

Packers vs. Bengals, 7 p.m., NFL Network
Giants vs. Lions, 7 p.m.
Falcons vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.
Steelers vs. Buccaneers, 7 p.m.
Commanders vs. Browns, 7:30 p.m.
Broncos vs. Cardinals, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Saturday, August 12

Colts vs. Bills, 1 p.m.
Titans vs. Bears, 1 p.m., NFL Network
Jets vs. Panthers, 4 p.m., NFL Network
Jaguars vs. Cowboys, 5 p.m.
Eagles vs. Ravens, 7 p.m., NFL Network
Chargers vs. Rams, 9 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday, August 13

Chiefs vs. Saints, 1 p.m., NFL Network
49ers vs. Raiders, 4 p.m., NFL Network

More From DraftKings Network