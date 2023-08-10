Who is the Texans starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Houston Texans did not have a successful 2022 campaign, wrapping up the season 3-13-1, which ended up pushing the team to fire first-year head coach Lovie Smith.

It was the second year in a row the team let their head coach go after just one season, a bizarre move, even in the hyper-competitive NFL. The team is for sure in a rebuilding mode, but got a good head start on the process by selecting Ohio State QB CJ Stroud as the second overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As of now, it’s unclear if he’ll be the opening day starter, but it’s highly probably that he’ll end up starting the majority of the season. So for the purposes of this story, we’re calling him the starter. But what happens if Stroud goes down with an injury or if he doesn’t start from Week 1? Are the quarterbacks behind him viable fantasy options?

Texans starting quarterback: CJ Stroud

Stroud was a dominant force in college for the Buckeyes. In two years as the starter, he put up 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Granted, there is a big leap from taking on Rutgers to taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Stroud has all the measureables to line up and be a very good starter in the NFL. But do you want an unproven rookie leading your fantasy team?

Who is CJ Stroud’s backup on the Texans QB depth chart?

Behind Stroud is Davis Mills, who started for the Texans the last two seasons. He made 28 starts over those two seasons, throwing for 5,782 yards, 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. His TD number improved from 16 to 17 in year two as a starter, but he also tossed 15 picks, five more than in 2021.

Behind Mills is Case Keenum on the depth chart. A reliable veteran presence who all NFL fans know the name of. Is he going to be the guy you want long term for a fantasy team? Probably not. Could he fill in for a week here or there depending on the matchup? Absolutley.