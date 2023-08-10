Who is the Seahawks starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Seattle Seahawks shocked a lot of people in 2022, in large part due to the play of their quarterback, Geno Smith.

The former second-round pick turned journeyman turned what was thought to be a rebuilding year for Seattle into a playoff season. But is he a viable fantasy option? And what happens if Geno goes down? Who is behind him on the depth chart?

Seahawks starting quarterback: Geno Smith

Smith had a career resurgence in 2022. After Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, there was an open QB competition in the Pacific Northwest between Smith and former Broncos QB and Young Jeezy aficionado Drew Lock. But Smith shut that conversation down quickly. The signal-caller who had only started five games in the past six seasons started all 17 contests in 2022 and tossed for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. He had 368 yards and one score on the ground and was selected to his first pro bowl.

Who is Geno Smith’s backup on the Seahawks QB depth chart?

Behind Smith, there’s Lock who was a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos and was moved to Seattle in the Wilson trade. He did not see any action in 2022. In his lone season as a full-time starter in 2020, he started 13 games and tossed for just under 3,000 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also had two rushing scores, but he won’t rack up the yards on the ground.

The Hawks also signed Holton Ahlers, a quarterback out of East Carolina as an undrafted free agent this summer.