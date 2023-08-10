Who is the Seahawks starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The Seattle Seahawks had a surprisingly successful season in 2022 — despite the loss of longtime starting QB Russell Wilson and the season-ending injury of their starting running back, Seattle finished second in the NFC West and reached the playoffs. Kenneth Walker III will return for his second season as the starting running back.

Seahawks starting running back: Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Walker was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He would be starting behind Rashaad Penny — that is, before Penny broke his leg in Week 5, ending his 2022 season.

Walker stepped up to the challenge, though. In 2022, the former Michigan State RB amassed 1,050 rushing yards and scored nine touchdowns. He added another 165 receiving yards. He earned himself an Offensive Rookie of the Year nomination for his performance with a Seahawks team that surprised just about everyone. Geno Smith, expected to be something of a stand-in until Seattle could find a legitimate QB, earned himself the starting job going forward, as well.

Who is Kenneth Walker’s backup on the Seahawks RB depth chart?

The Seahawks drafted Zach Charbonnet in 2023 in what many believed to be an odd move. Charbonnet, who played at UCLA, was selected in the second round — the same round that the Seahawks selected ROY candidate Walker the previous year.

In his 2022 season at UCLA, Charbonnet rushed for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns, both career-high numbers for the RB. It is unclear to what extent the Seahawks expect to use Charbonnet alongside Walker.

DeeJay Dallas sits in the third RB spot on the depth chart.