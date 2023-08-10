Who is the Patriots starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The New England Patriots finished 8-9 in 2022 with quarterback Mac Jones at the helm for much of the season. After rookie Bailey Zappe got a chance under center, rumors of a QB battle were floating around, but Jones will get the starting nod again as the 2023 season kicks off. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson remains with the Patriots as the top rusher.

Patriots starting running back: Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson enters his third season with the Patriots in 2023. In 2021, he lost out on some action to then-starter Damien Harris, but he had a breakout season in 2022. He finished the season with 1,040 rushing yards and six touchdowns, up from 606 yards in 2021. In comparison, Harris went from 929 yards in 2021 to just 462 in 2022.

Now that Harris is gone, Stevenson is unquestionably and unarguably the top RB. There is no further competition. After reaching 1,000 yards on the ground last year, that should again be the expectation for Stevenson heading into 2023.

Who is Rhamondre Stevenson’s backup on the Patriots RB depth chart?

Pierre Strong, Jr. is Stevenson’s backup on the RB depth chart. A 2022 fourth-round pick, Strong added 100 yards and one touchdown last season. Ty Montgomery sits at third on the depth chart.