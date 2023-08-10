Who is the Texans starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

The Texans grabbed a huge asset in tight end Dalton Schultz this offseason. He won’t leave the Lone Star State after spending his first five seasons in the league with the Cowboys, but he will join rookie quarterback CJ Stroud as the Texans attempt a full rebuild. Schultz is trailed on the depth chart by Teagan Quitoriano.

Texans starting tight end: Dalton Schultz

Schultz was a huge addition to this Texans receiving corps. He was one of the Cowboys’ top receivers in 2022-23, trailing only CeeDee Lamb in receiving yards. Schultz added 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns last season — decreased from his 2020 and 2021 stats due to injury issues. In 2021-22, Schultz finished the season with 808 yards and eight TDs.

The Houston receiving corps will look to Schultz as a key piece of their offense. Without many high-profile WR options, Stroud can rely on the five-year veteran for consistency and size.

Who is Schultz’s backup on the Texans TE depth chart?

Schultz’s backup on the depth chart is listed as Teagan Quitoriano. Quitoriano was a fifth-round draft pick in 2022 who added seven receptions for 113 receiving yards and two touchdowns last year. Brevin Jordan and Mason Schrek are also on the TE depth chart.