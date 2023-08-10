Who is the Seahawks’ starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

After trading away the face of the franchise last offseason, the Seattle Seahawks surprisingly delivered one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses. Certainly, new starting quarterback Geno Smith deserves a lot of credit for the unit’s performance, but the receiving corps played a significant role as well. The tight end that arrived in Seattle as part of the aforementioned deal made an impact and could have an even larger one in 2023.

Seahawks starting tight end: Noah Fant

One of the key pieces acquired in exchange for Russell Wilson, tight end Noah Fant became an immediate starter for the Seahawks. Fant’s productivity as a receiver didn’t unilaterally fall in line with his career averages — his 486 receiving yards marked his lowest season-long total — but he still matched his best mark in touchdowns (four) and served as a useful streaming option for fantasy managers.

Now a full year and change into his Seattle tenure, Fant could reasonably take the next step and become a fringe starting fantasy tight end. Given the Seahawks’ focus on the ground game, that production improvement will likely have to come in the form of touchdowns.

Who is Noah Fant’s backup on the Seahawks’ TE depth chart?

Will Dissly is technically also a starter but not as much of a focal point in the passing game, will serve as the “backup” in 2023. Like Fant, the Seahawks probably won’t feature him extensively between the 20s, and he has never caught more than four touchdowns in a season. Still, he provides reliable play when given a chance.