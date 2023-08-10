Who is the Vikings starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

The Minnesota Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson midway through the 2022-23 season in a trade with the Detroit Lions. The Vikings’ offense relies heavily on the presence of wide receiver Justin Jefferson, but Hockenson still made a mark in the 10 games he played last season. Even with the addition of Jordan Jefferson, the Vikings will need variety in pass formations, and Hockenson has proven himself as a solid receiving TE.

Vikings starting tight end: T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson started 10 games for the Vikings last season after being traded and made an immediate impact on their offense. He had 86 receptions for 519 yards, rising to fourth on the team in both stat lines in just over half a season. He also added three touchdowns.

The Vikings had Irv Smith, Jr. as their starter for a period of time last season, but Hockenson was added while Smith was injured. While his targets may take something of a hit with the addition of rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison, Hockenson’s outlook is one of the best among league tight ends this season.

Who is T.J. Hockenson’s backup on the Vikings TE depth chart?

Hockenson’s backups on the Vikings’ depth chart are Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt. Oliver is a run-blocking specialist who came to the Vikings from the Ravens in the offseason. Mundt had 21 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown last season.