Yankees acquire reliever Kenyan Middleton from White Sox

Update: The Yankees sent Chicago minor-league pitcher Juan Carela.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league RHP Juan Carela. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 1, 2023

The Chicago White Sox have traded reliever Kenyan Middleton to the New York Yankees. While New York was in the market for an outfield piece or at least some kind of hitter, they instead made a move for a bullpen addition. It has yet to be reported what the Yankees are sending back to the White Sox in the deal.

The New York Yankees are acquiring right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

Middleton has played in 39 games this season for Chicago. He heads to his new team with a 2-2 record and a 3.96 ERA. Middleton has two saves and five holds, with two blown saves. He has been good at striking out opposing hitters tallying 47 punch-outs in just 36.1 innings of work.

Middleton will probably help eat up some middle innings for the Yankees. Clay Holmes and Michael King have served as the team’s closer and main setup man, respectively. Middleton is in the final year of his contract and is due to be a free agent after the season.