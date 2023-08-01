Report: Diamondbacks acquire OF Tommy Pham from Mets

After a week-long fire sale, the New York Mets got one last deal in under the tag on Tuesday evening, reportedly sending outfielder Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks. 17-year-old shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez, part of Arizona’s most recent international free agent class, is headed back to Queens.

The Mets traded Tommy Pham to the Diamondbacks for Jeremy Rodriguez — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 1, 2023

The 35-year-old Pham is in the midst of a very nice year, hitting .268/.348/.472 with 10 homers and 11 steals (with a very red Statcast page to boot). He’s hit lefties especially well during his 10-year career (.846 OPS), which should make him a good fit in a Diamondbacks outfield that skews left-handed with Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy. Arizona’s other righty-hitting option, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., has been mired in a brutal slump of late, and the team just shipped rookie outfielder Dominic Canzone to the Seattle Mariners in the deal for Paul Sewald.

Of course, as a pending free agent, Pham was of little use to a Mets team that had already traded Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, David Robertson and Mark Canha as they retool for 2024 and beyond. Throughout their deadline sell-off, New York has put an emphasis on future value, and that’s the case here as well, as Rodriguez won’t turn 18 until next July 4. Signed by Arizona earlier this summer, the Dominican native is hitting .256/.371/.393 for the D-backs’ Dominican Summer League team and draws positive reports about his glove at shortstop.