Report: Cardinals trading SP Jack Flaherty to the Orioles

We discuss the deal at the 2023 trade deadline that will send St. Louis Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws a warm-up pitch during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 26, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Update: The Cardinals received infielder Cesar Prieto and left-hander Drew Rom in the deal. Prieto was the team’s No. 16 overall prospect and was with their Triple-A affiliate. Rom was Baltimore’s No. 18 overall prospect and is considered major-league-ready.

The St. Louis Cardinals are trading right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles. Flaherty becomes the third prominent Cardinals pitcher to be traded away from the team, joining Jordan Montgomery and Jordan Hicks. It has not yet been reported what Baltimore is sending back in return.

