Report: Cardinals trading SP Jack Flaherty to the Orioles

Update: The Cardinals received infielder Cesar Prieto and left-hander Drew Rom in the deal. Prieto was the team’s No. 16 overall prospect and was with their Triple-A affiliate. Rom was Baltimore’s No. 18 overall prospect and is considered major-league-ready.

Cardinals are receiving infielder Cesar Prieto and left-hander Drew Rom from the Orioles in the trade for Jack Flaherty, which is now done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are trading right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles. Flaherty becomes the third prominent Cardinals pitcher to be traded away from the team, joining Jordan Montgomery and Jordan Hicks. It has not yet been reported what Baltimore is sending back in return.

The Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a deal for right-hander Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

More to come.