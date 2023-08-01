Report: Tigers SP Eduardo Rodriguez used no-trade clause to nix Dodgers deal

One of the wildest developments of trade deadline day is a deal that didn’t even happen.

Detroit Tigers lefty Eduardo Rodriguez was among the most coveted arms on the market; he’s put up a sparkling 2.95 ERA this season, and with the ability to opt out of his contract this winter, he wouldn’t be of much use to a rebuilding Tigers team. As the clock ticked toward the 6 p.m. ET deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers thought they’d landed him — only to be informed that, actually, Rodriguez was using his 10-team no-trade clause to block the deal.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers had a trade in place for left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez, but Rodriguez invoked his 10-team no-trade clause that included the Dodgers and the deal is now dead, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

It’s unclear exactly which 10 teams are in that no-trade clause, but apparently the Dodgers are one of them. It’s also unknown what exact package L.A. offered the Tigers.

Of course, there’s still a bit of time left for Rodriguez to change his mind or for Detroit to find a different dance partner. The Tigers have already parted with their other rental arm, shipping righty Michael Lorenzen to the Philadelphia Phillies for infielder prospect Hao-Yu Lee. Given Rodriguez’s success this year and the likelihood that he tests free agency this winter, though, not being able to move him for future value would be a real blow to Detroit’s rebuild.

For the Dodgers, meanwhile, the search for starting pitching continues. Andrew Friedman and Co. were reportedly also in on the bidding war for Mets ace Justin Verlander, but he used his no-trade clause to work his way back to the Houston Astros. L.A. has a ton of enticing pitching prospects but little in the way of known quantities, with Clayton Kershaw on the IL, Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin struggling and Dustin May out for the year with an elbow injury. They’ve already added Lance Lynn last week, but given Lynn’s shaky performance so far this year, you can understand why they’d want to add at least one more arm.