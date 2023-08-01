Report: Marlins acquiring 3B Jake Burger from White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are trading third baseman Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins, per Craig Mish. Miami will send back left-handed pitching prospect Jake Eder in the deal. Chicago has a 43-64 record and is in fourth place in the AL Central. Burger is a depth piece that could help Miami in its quest for at least an NL Wild Card spot as they case the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Burger is playing in his third major league season. He has seen action in 88 games this year, hitting .214. While his consistency for getting on base leaves much to be desired, he does have 15 doubles, 25 home runs and 52 RBI. Burger has two more full seasons before he is eligible for arbitration.

Eder was the No. 4 overall prospect for Miami. The 24-year-old was with the team’s Double-A Affiliate and has an expected arrival time in the major leagues in 2024. He will likely start coming out of the pen, but the lefty projects as a long-term starter if he becomes more consistent.