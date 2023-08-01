 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Marlins acquiring 3B Jake Burger from White Sox

The Miami Marlins are trading for third baseman Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Jake Burger #30 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after striking out during a game Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox are trading third baseman Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins, per Craig Mish. Miami will send back left-handed pitching prospect Jake Eder in the deal. Chicago has a 43-64 record and is in fourth place in the AL Central. Burger is a depth piece that could help Miami in its quest for at least an NL Wild Card spot as they case the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Burger is playing in his third major league season. He has seen action in 88 games this year, hitting .214. While his consistency for getting on base leaves much to be desired, he does have 15 doubles, 25 home runs and 52 RBI. Burger has two more full seasons before he is eligible for arbitration.

Eder was the No. 4 overall prospect for Miami. The 24-year-old was with the team’s Double-A Affiliate and has an expected arrival time in the major leagues in 2024. He will likely start coming out of the pen, but the lefty projects as a long-term starter if he becomes more consistent.

More From DraftKings Network