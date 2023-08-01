Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette gets good news on knee, could still have brief IL stint

The Toronto Blue Jays received good news over the status of shortstop Bo Bichette’s knee injury. There was no structural damage found from the MRI, but he remains out of the lineup as he deals with the pain from the injury. Toronto is still working with Bichette to see if a brief IL stint would be helpful, but the current expectation is that he won’t be sidelined for long.

Good news for #BlueJays as there’s “no significant structural damage” for Bo Bichette per manager John Schneider. He won’t be in there today. IL stint hasn’t been ruled out but Jays will play it out for a few days first. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 1, 2023

There was worry that Bichette could have suffered a serious knee injury as the Blue Jays acquired infielder Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. It seems that DeJong may just be adding reliable depth to the team. Bichette has played in 106 games this season. He is hitting .321 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 59 RBI. The Blue Jays take a 59-48 record and third place standing in the AL East into their game Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.