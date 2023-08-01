Report: Tigers trading SP Michael Lorenzen to the Phillies

The Detroit Tigers are trading starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen to the Philadelphia Phillies, per Jeff Passan. While the full trade is still being worked out, it has been reported that infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee is expected to be part of the return heading back to Detroit. The Tigers are only 6.5 games back of the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins but decided to ship out their second-best starting pitcher.

Lorenzen has started 18 games this year. He heads to his new team with a 5-7 record and a 3.58 ERA. You have to assume that his outlook for the remainder of the season will improve with a better lineup that should be able to give him more consistent run support. Lorenzen used to make headlines with the Cincinnati Reds for frequently being brought into the game as a pinch hitter despite being a pitcher. For now, he is typically used as a pitcher and hasn’t registered a plate appearance this year.

Lee is a 20-year-old prospect. He was ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect for the Phillies. He is at the team’s High-A level, but the Tigers could have him start at Double-A if they wanted to. Lee projects as a second baseman but could be moved around the infield.