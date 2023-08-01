Tiger Woods joins PGA policy board, supporting Jay Monahan

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Policy Board as a player representative. As PGA commissioner Jay Monahan attempts to complete the organization’s deal with LIV Golf and the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Woods has thrown his support at a crucial time.

“He has my confidence moving forward with these changes,” Woods said, per the Associated Press. While the 15-time major winner has never served on the Policy Board or the Player Advisory Council, his voice is arguably the most powerful in the sport.

Players on the policy board are there to ensure that any changes are in the best interests of the golfers themselves, who operate as independent contractors with the PGA. Woods was previously a critic of LIV Golf, the original Saudi-funded league. Monahan and the PGA TOUR announced a planned merger between the two competing tours in early June, though any actual changes have yet to be seen.

Any changes will have to be approved by the players in majority as well, now especially true with Woods now added to the board and former non-playing director Randall Stephenson resigning in protest of the Saudi deal and having yet to be replaced.

While some sort of merger between LIV and the PGA TOUR seems inevitable, besides the short framework agreement there is nothing yet set in stone. The future of professional golf worldwide continues to be in flux at this time.