How to watch AC Milan vs. Barcelona club friendly on TV and via livestream

AC Milan will wrap up their US tour with one last friendly against Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, with kickoff set for 11 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on ESPN’s televised broadcast or via livestream on ESPN+.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic is expected to make his fourth straight start for the Rossoneri after making the move from Chelsea earlier this summer. AC Milan opened their preseason US tour with a 7-0 win over Lumezzane, but followed that up with losses to Real Madrid and Juventus.

Barcelona’s US tour has seen them log a loss to Arsenal followed by a 3-0 win over La Liga rivals Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Both teams will return home after this match to gear up for their domestic leagues which kick off mid-August.

AC Milan vs. Barcelona

Date: Tuesday, August 1

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN+

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.