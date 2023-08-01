MLB trade deadline tracker: Live updates, latest moves throughout the day

After weeks of rumors, reports and rampant speculation, just a few hours remain until the 2023 MLB trade deadline at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 1. We’ve seen a ton of movement already: The Los Angeles Angels went all the way in, keeping Shohei Ohtani and trading for Chicago White Sox righty Lucas Giolito; the New York Mets went all the way out, sending closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins, Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and outfielder Mark Canha to the Milwaukee Brewers. The St. Louis Cardinals began their expected sell-off by sending closer Jordan Hicks and lefty Jordan Montgomery to the Toronto Blue Jays and Rangers, respectively. And Monday saw two more big deals, with the Tampa Bay Rays sending top prospect Kyle Manzardo to the Cleveland Guardians for starter Aaron Civale and the streaking Chicago Cubs announcing themselves as buyers by acquiring third basman Jeimer Candelario from the Washington Nationals.

Despite all that, though, this deadline season is nowhere near finished. With Scherzer, Robertson and Canha already out the door, all eyes now turn to Mets righty Justin Verlander as the best available arm left on the market. Verlander’s contract (and full no-trade clause) make him tricky to move, but the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers — as well as at least one dreaded mystery team — are believed to be making a run at the future Hall of Famer. Plus, there are plenty of other sellers who still have major pieces to move, from the Cardinals (RHP Jack Flaherty, SS Paul DeJong and OF Dylan Carlson) to the Detroit Tigers (starters Michael Lorenzen and Eduardo Rodriguez).

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles lead their divisions and boast two of the deepest farm systems in all of baseball. The Cincinnati Reds have a stockpile of young talent themselves as they look to capture an unlikely NL Central title. And what about the New York Yankees? Surely Brian Cashman and Co. can’t go full teardown, but will they look to make incremental moves for this year or try and deal pending free agents like Harrison Bader and Wandy Peralta?

That’s a lot to keep track of, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Below we’ll be tracking every deal on deadline day, with real-time reactions to each move.

MLB Trade Deadline live updates

Updates to come