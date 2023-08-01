Who will Denmark play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

Entering the final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup, Denmark needed a win and some help to ensure qualification to the knockout stage. A draw and help would’ve also helped the Danes, who took care of Haiti 2-0 and saw England demolish China to get in. Here’s a look at who Denmark will face in the knockout round.

As the runners-up in Group D, Denmark will meet Australia as the Group B winner in the round of 16. The Australians got the win over Canada to win Group B, and should be getting star striker Sam Kerr back after she missed the first three matches with a calf injury.

This is Denmark’s first appearance in the knockout stage since 1995. After missing the last three tournaments altogether, Denmark is hoping to make a deep run here. They have not finished higher than the quarterfinal round in team history.