Who will England play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

England, leaders in Group D entering the final matchday, only needed a draw to advance out of the group stage. However, they made an emphatic statement of intent with a 6-1 win over China to cement themselves as title contenders. Here’s a look at who England will take on in the round of 16.

As the Group D winner, England will face Nigeria in the round of 16. The Super Falcons impressed in Group B and finished as the runner-up despite being the lowest ranked squad in the group per the FIFA rankings.

This is England’s fifth straight appearance in the knockout round, and sixth overall across all World Cups. They have made the semifinal in each of the last two competitions, losing in 2015 to Japan and 2019 to the United States. We’ll see if England can get back to the semifinal round in 2023 and take the next step forward.