Who will England play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

We break down what’s next for England in the round of 16.

By DKNetworkStaff
China v England: Group D - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Lauren James of England celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia.
Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

England, leaders in Group D entering the final matchday, only needed a draw to advance out of the group stage. However, they made an emphatic statement of intent with a 6-1 win over China to cement themselves as title contenders. Here’s a look at who England will take on in the round of 16.

As the Group D winner, England will face Nigeria in the round of 16. The Super Falcons impressed in Group B and finished as the runner-up despite being the lowest ranked squad in the group per the FIFA rankings.

This is England’s fifth straight appearance in the knockout round, and sixth overall across all World Cups. They have made the semifinal in each of the last two competitions, losing in 2015 to Japan and 2019 to the United States. We’ll see if England can get back to the semifinal round in 2023 and take the next step forward.

