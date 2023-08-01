 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who will USWNT play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

We break down what’s next for USA in the round of 16.

By DKNetworkStaff
Portugal v USA: Group E - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Alex Morgan of the United States during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images

The USWNT went into the final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup knowing a win or draw would be enough to book a spot in the knockout round. It became clear after a half the top spot in the group was not going to be attained after Netherlands’ onslaught against Vietnam, so the Americans were content to hunker down and see out the game. A 0-0 draw won’t be much inspiration for fans but the United States are headed to the knockout round. Here’s a look at their next opponent.

As the runner-up in Group E, the United States will play the Group G winners in the round of 16. Barring a ridiculous barrage of goals from Italy, it’ll be Sweden taking on USA. Sweden has been a regular in the knockout stage at the World Cup, making the semifinal round four times in the competition’s history and making one final.

More From DraftKings Network