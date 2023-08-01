Who will Netherlands play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

After a 1-1 draw with the United States in the second group stage match, the Netherlands entered the final matchday in Group E needing a big victory to potentially finish at the top of the group. The Dutch did just that, blasting a checked out Vietnam squad 7-0. With a spot in the round of 16 secured, here’s a look at who Netherlands could be facing.

As the winner of Group E, Netherlands will face the runner-up in Group G. In theory that could be any of the four teams but Sweden are most likely set to win the group. That means Italy, South Africa and Argentina are the contenders to be Netherlands’ opponent.

This marks the Netherlands’ third straight appearance in the round of 16. After failing to qualify for the first six World Cups, the Dutch are becoming a global force and hope to now make a run back to the final.