Picks, predictions for Athletics vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, August 1

The Oakland Athletics (30-77) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-45) begin a three-game series on Tuesday, August 1. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN+. Oakland will send Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.38 ERA) to the mound, while Los Angeles counters with Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.47 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -325 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +260 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Athletics-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, August 1

Injury report

Athletics

Out: SP James Kaprielian (shoulder), 1B Ryan Noda (jaw), SS Kevin Smith (back), CF Esteury Ruiz (shoulder), C Manny Pina (wrist), C Carlos Perez (thumb)

Dodgers

Day-to-day: C Will Smith (elbow), 2B Mookie Betts (ankle), DH J.D. Martinez (hamstring)

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), LF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), CF James Marisnick (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Ken Waldichuk vs. Lance Lynn

Waldichuk will take the mound for the 25th time this year to make his 14th start. He last pitched 4.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants. Waldichuk allowed only one hit, and the run he gave up was unearned. He was sharp on the mound, striking out six while only walking two.

The Dodgers acquired Lynn before the 2023 trade deadline, and will make his first start with his new team. He will hopefully benefit from more consistent run support, but he got shelled his last time out. Lynn pitched 4.2 innings and allowed seven earned runs on seven hits. He struck out five and walked two but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The Dodgers are making moves at the deadline, and you can see why. Despite the immense talent that the team has on paper, they are 8-7 since the All-Star break. The lineup needs a jolt as they scored three or fewer runs in three of its last four games. The Athletics have scored three runs or fewer in four of their last six, but in the two games they didn’t, they scored at least eight runs. Assuming that Lynn doesn’t suddenly settle down, we should see the over hit in this game.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Each team heads into the series opener coming off a loss. Both teams are also 2-4 over their last six games. Despite his struggles giving up runs, Lynn should give the Dodgers a better chance on the mound. If he can get some run support from his new teammates, Los Angeles should be able to pick up a win on Tuesday.

Pick: Dodgers