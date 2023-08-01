Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Mariners on Tuesday, August 1

The Boston Red Sox (56-50) and the Seattle Mariners (55-51) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, August 1. First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. It’ll be a battle of rookies on the mound, as Boston will start Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.66 ERA) while Seattle counters with Bryce Miller (7-3, 3.96).

The Mariners are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the narrow +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Red Sox-Mariners picks: Tuesday, August 1

Injury report

Red Sox

Day-to-day: 3B/DH Justin Turner (heel)

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), SP Tanner Houck (face), C Reese McGuire (oblique)

Mariners

Day-to-day: UTIL Dylan Moore (wrist)

Out: OF Jarred Kelenic (foot)

Starting pitchers

Brayan Bello vs. Bryce Miller

Bello will start his 18th game of the season on Tuesday. After a solid June, he lost his consistency in July. Bello last threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves. He allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out four.

The rookie Miller will make his 15th career start. After being reliable on the mound early, he is coming off his second-worst outing of the year. Miller pitched 5.2 innings against the Minnesota Twins and allowed six earned runs on eight hits, giving up four home runs. He didn’t allow any walks but struck out six and escaped with his seventh win of the season.

Over/Under pick

The first game in this series ended with eight total runs scored. The Red Sox have now scored three runs or fewer in four straight games. The Mariners have tallied at least four runs in five of their last six. With the recent performances of the starters in this matchup, the over should hit.

Pick: 8

Moneyline pick

Boston’s five-game win streak from last month is sandwiched between two separate three-game losing streaks. The Red Sox lost the series opener 6-2. Seattle has won consecutive games and five of its last six. Provided that Miller can settle back down on the mound, the fireballer should help the Mariners to another victory.

Pick: Mariners