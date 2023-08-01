Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Royals on Tuesday, August 1

After pressing the sell button in recent days, the New York Mets (50-55) begin their new post-trade deadline life with a Tuesday night game against the Kansas City Royals (32-75). Jose Quintana (0-2, 3.27) is the Mets’ scheduled starter, while Zack Greinke (1-11, 5.49 ERA) will get the nod for the Royals. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

New York is the -155 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Kansas City comes in as +130 underdogs. The total is set at 9.5.

Mets-Royals picks: Tuesday, August 1

Injury report

Mets

Out: OF Starling Marte (migraines), INF Luis Guillorme (right calf strain)

Royals

Out: SP Daniel Lynch (left shoulder strain), SP Brad Keller (right shoulder impingement), 1B/OF Matt Beaty (concussion), 1B Nick Pratto (left groin strain)

Starting pitchers

Jose Quintana vs. Zack Greinke

After missing the first 3.5 months of the season due to rib surgery, Quintana made his season debut earlier this month and scattered two earned runs over five innings against the White Sox. His last time out, he allowed two earned runs in six innings against the Yankees. The 34-year-old has a 4.17 career ERA against the Royals in 164 innings.

Greinke is coming off a start where he allowed four runs in five innings against the Guardians. He hasn’t had a scoreless outing since May, and has allowed three or more runs in six of his last eight starts.

Over/Under pick

Even with the Mets trading away their veterans and waving the white flag on their season, I think their offense will make some noise against Greinke tonight. Quintana hasn’t fooled anyone since being activated, and is facing off a Royals offense that’s on a bit of a hot streak (they’ve scored eight or more runs in three of their last four games).

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets still have some talent on their offense, and they should win a slugfest against a Royals pitching staff that’s devoid of overwhelming arms.

Pick: Mets